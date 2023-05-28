 Skip to main content
Former Penn State women’s soccer goalie Alyssa Naeher breaks significant NWSL record

Alyssa Naeher

Former Nittany Lion Alyssa Naeher etched her name into the all-time record book on Saturday.

The Chicago Red Stars’ goaltender broke the NWSL’s record for the most career saves with 520. She earned the record by making six saves in a win over the Orlando Pride.

Naeher secured this major statistic during her milestone 150th NWSL appearance.

Having played at Penn State from 2006-2009, she continues to find more and more success as her soccer career rolls along.

