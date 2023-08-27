Erica Dambach reaches historic feat, 300 total wins for Penn State women's soccer

Coaches play a pivotal role in any program. They can make or break a lot of outcomes and can make an impact on players as well as a team's culture. When Penn State coach Erica Dambach stepped foot in State College, the women's soccer program was destined for greatness.

“We are really proud to have wonderful support at Penn State,” Dambach said. “It has allowed these student athletes to be successful.”

Dambach took the coaching role in stride and has been nothing short of greatness in her 18 years of coaching the squad. Heading into her 19th season, a historic mark was within her grasp.

With a Thursday night 2-1 victory over West Virginia, Dambach notched her 300th career win thanks to the help of Kaitlyn MacBean, who drilled a game winner late in the game.

She attributes much of her success to the amazing athletes and people that she has had the pleasure of coaching over the years.

“It just means that I have coached so many amazing women,” Dambach said.

Her 300th win was a special one due to late heroics from MacBean and an overall well-rounded team effort to beat a tough West Virginia team. She credits the squad and how they are a special group to coach and reach this tremendous milestone with.

“These guys have the heart of a lion,” Dambach said. “I love the leadership right now.”

Dambach started her collegiate soccer career as a player for William and Mary. She was a force for her team playing a massive role in getting her unit to the NCAA tournament four times.

It was fate for her to step into the coaching role. After spending some time with Bucknell and Florida State as a member of their coaching staffs, Dambach got the nod for her first head coaching job at Dartmouth.

After a successful campaign where she led the Big Green to back-to-back Ivy league co-championships in 2000 and 2001, she took the coaching role at Harvard.

Following her time with the Crimson, she took on the role of being the coach of Penn State and never looked back.

“She is one of the biggest reasons in why I came here,” MacBean said. “The energy that she brings and how much she invests in us personally on and off the field is incredible. Like when I came back from injury and what she put into me meant everything.”

Taking over the head coaching spot from Paula Wilkins, Dambach had big shoes to fill. Wilkins led the blue and white with a 119-19-11 record while boasting six Big Ten regular season championships and two Big Ten Tournament Championships.

“This program was successful with Paula Wilkins and Pat Farmer before I took it over,” Dambach said.

However, Dambach did not back down from the challenge and instead embraced it. She joined forces with the assistant coach Ann Cook and continued on the path of coaching such a dominant team.

“When Ann and I arrived we just continued on with the tradition of success here and built a culture that we are really proud of,” Dambach said.

Her tenure has solidified herself as one of the greatest coaches in the program's history. Over the duration of Dambach being the backbone of their squad, the Nittany Lions have become a perennial powerhouse.

The blue and white have netted 15 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances including a championship in 2015, four Big Ten Tournament titles and reaching the landmark of being the 2012 Soccer America National Coach of the Year.

Dambach is a generational coach that the Nittany Lions are lucky to have and she looks to continue her success as the team looks to continue their hot start to the season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE