Costa Rica slots former Penn State women’s soccer superstar Rocky Rodriguez on Women’s World Cup roster

Penn State’s former MAC Hermann Trophy winner will suit up for a second Women’s World Cup.

Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez was named to Costa Rica’s 2023 Women’s World Cup roster Thursday. The tournament is set to take place from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Rodriguez found her way into the nation’s squad despite spraining her MCL in a club match on May 19. At the club level, the 5-foot-6 midfielder plays for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

Before her injury, Rodriquez started in two of her six appearances. Her only goal of the season came in her most recent cap, a 2-1 loss to the Houston Dash.

As a Nittany Lion, Rodriguez was one of the best players in the NCAA.

In four years at Penn State, the 2015 team captain was a three-time all-conference honoree and the 2014 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. Despite losing out to Wisconsin’s Rose Lavelle for the latter award in 2015, Rodriquez earned an even higher honor, becoming the program’s second MAC Hermann Trophy victor.