Canada names Penn State women’s soccer player Olivia Smith to 2023 Women’s World Cup roster

Midfielder Olivia Smith (11) slides in to pass the ball during the Penn State women’s soccer match against Illinois at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 5-0.

 Jackson Ranger

A Penn State player was added to a Women’s World Cup roster Sunday.

Olivia Smith was named to Canada’s squad for the 2023 tournament after spending the 2022 season with the Nittany Lions.

Smith, a transfer from Florida State, appeared in 16 games for the blue and white as a first-year midfielder, scoring a goal and tallying an assist.

It’s not completely clear if the 18-year-old intends to return to the Nittany Lions for her sophomore campaign, with reports that she might turn pro.

Regardless of if decides to stay or not, Smith, who was the youngest Canadian woman to ever earn a senior team call-up, is set to debut in the Women’s World Cup this summer.

The Canadian Women’s National Team plays its first Group B game against Nigeria on July 20.

