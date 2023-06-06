Analysis | Assessing Penn State women’s soccer’s starters after addition of star transfer Rebecca Cooke

The reported recent addition of Quinnipiac transfer Rebecca Cooke has given Penn State a much better shot at repeating its Big Ten Tournament title victory from a season ago.

Though it won’t be easy, especially with the exit of star forwards Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel for the NWSL, adding the nation’s top scorer to help guide a roster with a lot of young offensive talent is a massive positive.

Leading the youthful core of offensive talent is former No. 2 overall prospect Amelia White.

Appearing in all 23 games for the Nittany Lions, White tallied two goals and five assists as a freshman. While those numbers might not be eye-popping, White’s command of the pitch certainly was.

The first-year forward looked like a senior when she saw the field, seamlessly guiding the ball to dangerous spots and putting pressure on opposing defenses with her strong decision-making.

With Cooke headed to town, White might not be the goal scorer she was as a senior in high school — when she tallied 25 goals — but expect the offense to run through her.

The duo of Cooke and White will certainly be entertaining to watch in 2023.

Cooke scored in a multitude of different manners as a junior. Whether it was receiving a long pass on a long run following a turnover, tapping in a sitter amidst a net-front scrum or striking one from outside the box, the Quinnipiac transfer did it all.

While she isn’t particularly fast and her dribbling doesn’t necessarily dazzle, Cooke is physically imposing at 5-foot-10 and has a knack for putting the ball in the back of the net.

What Cooke seems to lack offensively, White excels at, further suggesting how strong the pair could be alongside one another in Happy Valley.

Another major offensive piece for Penn State will be leading returning scorer Payton Linnehan.

Linnehan was the blue and white’s best player in the postseason, registering a goal in each of her team’s NCAA Tournament games while racking up 12 of her 20 points in its five contests.

Since becoming a Nittany Lion in 2019, the rising fifth-year has continuously shown up in the playoffs, even earning Big Ten Tournament Offensive Most Valuable Player as a freshman.

Now with an expected elevated role, Linnehan will likely need to find more consistency in order for the Nittany Lions to succeed throughout the year.

The midfield of Penn State’s expected 4-3-3 or 4-2-1-3 formation is its most set position group.

Captains Cori Dyke and Kate Wiesner will hold things down in the middle alongside rising senior and lineup mainstay Natalie Wilson.

Weisner often pressed forward for the blue and white on the wing, gathering a conference-leading 11 assists as a senior. Wilson brings a strong defensive presence in the midfield and should continue to do so in her second campaign as a full-time starter.

Described as “the franchise” by coach Erica Dambach, Dyke is at the core of Penn State’s play. Even before taking a more elevated offensive role in her senior season, this was the case for the four-year Nittany Lion who’s never missed a start in her collegiate career. Though her career stats and accolades don’t support it, Dyke’s play has been the heartbeat of her program’s success.

Dambach’s lineup is somewhat uncertain in front of goaltender Katherine Asman. However, two starters will return for the defensive unit, including Mieke Schiemann and Ellie Wheeler.

Schiemann was a breakout star for Penn State last season, tallying 12 points on three goals while earning a third-team All-Big Ten selection. Though she’s a defender, the rising junior has the ball skills of a strong offensive player and uses her size to her advantage on both ends of the pitch.

Ranked as the 11th-best midfielder in her high school class, Wheeler has become a constant in the lineup for the blue and white, starting in 54 of her 55 appearances on the back line.

With Maddie Myers choosing to forgo her final year of eligibility and Jillian Jennings and Cassie Hiatt out of it, Penn State will look to fill the other starting roles.

Eva Alonso is poised to take one of those two spots, after appearing in 17 matchups last season and starting every game at center back during her freshman season. Alonso took on a bench role in her third year after missing her sophomore campaign, but the former Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year has the skills and resume to earn back her position as an everyday starter.

Though fit will play a key part in deciding who fills out the first XI, the final starting defensive position should come down to three players. Expect rising sophomore Molly Martin — the 115th-ranked player in the class of 2022 — and incoming freshmen Keegan Schmeiser and Ava Rightmire to compete for the Game 1 starting nod.

Rounding it all out for Penn State is goalkeeper No. 1, Katherine Asman.

Though she’s been on campus for six years, the 2023 season will mark four straight years for Asman as the Nittany Lions’ starter in goal.

Though her height isn’t a glaring advantage, standing at 5-foot-10, Asman is an imposing presence on the pitch, with her near-constant outstretched arms and loud voice echoing commands to her teammates. Voted a captain alongside Wiesner and Dyke, Asman holding things down in the net means the blue and white is in strong, sure hands.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE