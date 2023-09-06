A battle of two high-octane offenses in matchup of Penn State women’s soccer vs. Princeton

Coach Erica Dambach’s squad entered the 2023 campaign with a lot of buzz surrounding the unit. A dominant 5-0-1 start had the Nittany Lions living up to the hype, playing like one of the best teams in the nation.

After a tie to open up the season against the high-powered North Carolina group, the blue and white has gone on an absolute tear winning five straight, featuring clutch victories as well as convincing blowouts.

With only one game on the slate for the upcoming week, Penn State has a battle with Ivy League-foe Princeton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jeffrey Field.

Both sides are coming into the contest not having accumulated a loss to open up the season. With five wins to the blue and white’s name, the Tigers have three victories to show for their strong start.

Each team has faced off against Monmouth in this beginning portion of the season. Both units beat the Hawks by a three-goal differential, as Penn State won 4-1 and Princeton shut them out 3-0.

This contest is bound to highlight lots of offensive firepower, featuring high-paced offenses that love to put the pressure on opposing defenses.

The Nittany Lions have totaled 16 goals through six matches while the Tigers have accumulated 12 through four contests.

Correlated with the successes of both offenses is the depth that both teams have to provide constant opportunities for their squads.

The black and orange are headlined by its star player Pietra Tordin. The versatile sophomore nets ample time on the pitch, playing both forward and midfield, being named the Ivy Rookie of the Year a season ago and second-team All-Ivy.

Tordin leads the team in goals and points by a wide margin with seven goals and 16 points. She is complemented by Kayla Wong and Lily Bryant, who are facilitators for the Tigers as they both have net three assists apiece so far.

The Nittany Lions bring a balanced approach to their offensive gameplan, having six players who have connected with the back of the net twice, forcing defenses to pay attention to whoever has the rock as anyone is a threat to score.

So far this season, a bright spot for the blue and white has been Payton Linnehan. The Douglas, Massachusetts, native was thrust into a bigger role this season with the departure of Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking. After netting three of her six goals as game winners and contributing eight assists last year, Linnehan was primed for the spotlight.

The forward picked up right where she left off a season ago, leading the team with seven points. However, the depth is evident as her teammates Julia Raich and Olivia Damico are right with her, each garnering six points.

In a battle of the unbeaten, both the Nittany Lions and the Tigers are looking to hand their opposition their first loss of the 2023 season. Look for whichever high-powered offense that controls possession to have the edge in this showdown.

