Porter Rhoades, daughter of men’s basketball coach Mike, commits to Penn State women’s lacrosse

Mike Rhoades’ ties to Penn State just got a little deeper.

Porter Rhoades, the daughter of the men’s basketball coach, announced her intention to play lacrosse for the blue and white via Instagram on Monday.

Porter is a midfielder and a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

She attended St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Virginia, and was a consistent contributor on offense, per her Hudl highlights.

The younger Rhoades is set to join her father in Happy Valley following his first season as the men’s hoops head coach.

