Porter Rhoades, daughter of men’s basketball coach Mike, commits to Penn State women’s lacrosse

Headcoach Missy Doherty talks to the women's lacrosse team prior the game against Maryland at Penn State Lacrosse Field on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Mike Rhoades’ ties to Penn State just got a little deeper.

Porter Rhoades, the daughter of the men’s basketball coach, announced her intention to play lacrosse for the blue and white via Instagram on Monday.

Porter is a midfielder and a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

She attended St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Virginia, and was a consistent contributor on offense, per her Hudl highlights.

The younger Rhoades is set to join her father in Happy Valley following his first season as the men’s hoops head coach.

