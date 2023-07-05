 Skip to main content
Penn State women's lacrosse defender Haley Urgo to return for 5th season

Penn State women’s lacrosse defender Haley Urgo (11) makes a pass during their game against Bucknell on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State won the game 16-6.

One of Penn State's starting defenders is coming back next spring.

Haley Urgo announced she will return to the Nittany Lions for her fifth season with the team on Wednesday.

The Davidsonville, Maryland, native started all 18 games last season, totaling 20 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers.

Urgo's return strengthens an already experienced Penn State defense, which is expected to retain third-team All-American Ellie Hollin, Sammy Dupcak and goalkeeper Ashley Bowan.

Penn State will look to build off its strong 2023 season, where it finished 11-7 and qualified for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

