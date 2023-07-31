 Skip to main content
Penn State women's lacrosse Alumni Jennifer Johnson inducts into Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Penn State's Jen Johnson moves the ball upfield yesterday at Jeffrey Field against Temple.

 Tom Williams

A former Penn State pro is etching her name into history.

Former first-team All-American Jennifer Johnson was inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame on Monday.

At Penn State, Johnson led the Nittany Lions in scoring her junior and senior years, with 73 and 70 points, respectively.

Johnson represented Canada as the co-captain of the U19 National Team, finishing fourth in the 1995 World Cup, and was selected to the 12-player All-World Team in 2005.

After assistant coaching at Penn State and Cornell, Johnson became the winningest coach at the University of Vermont, with 89 wins during her 12 seasons.

