Penn State women’s lacrosse midfielder Meghan Murray is sticking around for another season

After a breakout senior year, Meghan Murray is back for more.

The midfielder announced on Wednesday she’ll be back in Happy Valley for a fifth season next Spring.

Look who’s back for more 🤗🥳Meg will be returning for a 5th season!🤩 pic.twitter.com/xSgtbndmsm — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) June 21, 2023

Murray set career-best marks across the board in 2023, finishing with 33 points while causing 16 turnovers throughout 18 appearances.

Looking to build upon its NCAA Tournament appearance, Penn State will hope to soon find more success with Murray in its lineup.

