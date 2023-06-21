 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State women’s lacrosse midfielder Meghan Murray is sticking around for another season

Women's Lacrosse vs. Princeton Meghan Murray (36) Gains Possession of the Ball

Midfielder Meghan Murray (36) takes possession of the ball after its released back into the game during the Penn State women's Lacrosse game vs. Princeton on Saturday, Mar. 19 2022, at Panzer Stadium in University Park Pa. Penn State was defeated 12-11 by Princeton. 

 Regan Gross

After a breakout senior year, Meghan Murray is back for more.

The midfielder announced on Wednesday she’ll be back in Happy Valley for a fifth season next Spring.

Murray set career-best marks across the board in 2023, finishing with 33 points while causing 16 turnovers throughout 18 appearances.

Looking to build upon its NCAA Tournament appearance, Penn State will hope to soon find more success with Murray in its lineup.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.