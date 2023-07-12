Penn State women’s lacrosse adds Taylor VanThof as new offensive coordinator

Penn State coach Missy Doherty looked to a familiar foe to find the latest addition to her coaching staff.

The Nittany Lions have hired Taylor VanThof as their new offensive coordinator heading into 2024.

Excited to welcome Taylor VanThof to Happy Valley as our new offensive coordinator 🦁 pic.twitter.com/2nQw5VUYE2 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) July 12, 2023

VanThof, a former second team All-American selection as a player, is coming off a three-year tenure at Ohio State as an assistant coach.

After the blue and white outscored opponents 210-178 in 2023, VanThof will have lofty expectations to maintain that strong output.

Evidently, Doherty believes she’s capable of stepping into this role.

