PA Sports Hall Of Fame Delco Chapter inducts Penn State women’s lacrosse alumna Barb Jordan

One former All-American was recognized for a standout career.

Penn State alumna Barb Jordan was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame Delco Chapter.

Jordan, a 1986 graduate of the university, was a three-time All-American in Happy Valley and spent the 1985 season as the program’s captain. The ex-Nittany Lion played for the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s National Team from 1982-89 and suited up for the squad in the ‘86 World Cup.

Congratulations to 1986 Penn State alumn Barb Jordan on her induction into the PA Sports Hall of Fame Delco Chapter!!🎖️🦁 pic.twitter.com/b962G7m9bz — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) June 26, 2023

After hanging up her cleats, Jordan was top dog for Bucknell women’s lacrosse from 1996-2002. She then spent 20 seasons as field hockey head coach at Bucknell before retiring.

She is a 2004 inductee into the US Lacrosse Philadelphia Chapter Hall of Fame.

