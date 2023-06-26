 Skip to main content
PA Sports Hall Of Fame Delco Chapter inducts Penn State women’s lacrosse alumna Barb Jordan

Women's Lacrosse vs. Pitt

The Penn State women's lacrosse team groups up after a goal during their game against Pitt at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 15-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

One former All-American was recognized for a standout career.

Penn State alumna Barb Jordan was inducted into the PA Sports Hall of Fame Delco Chapter.

Jordan, a 1986 graduate of the university, was a three-time All-American in Happy Valley and spent the 1985 season as the program’s captain. The ex-Nittany Lion played for the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s National Team from 1982-89 and suited up for the squad in the ‘86 World Cup.

After hanging up her cleats, Jordan was top dog for Bucknell women’s lacrosse from 1996-2002. She then spent 20 seasons as field hockey head coach at Bucknell before retiring.

She is a 2004 inductee into the US Lacrosse Philadelphia Chapter Hall of Fame.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

 

