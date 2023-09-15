Two Penn State women's hockey players earn All-CHA Preseason team

The Nittany Lions women's hockey continue to win more preseason awards.

Penn State women's hockey defender Lyndie Lobdell and forward Tessa Janecke were named to the 2023-24 All-CHA Preseason team on Friday.

Capping our 2023-24 CHA Preseason awards with our All-CHA Preseason team honorees Tessa Janecke and Lyndie Lobdell! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/LaoqsYX3Qp — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 15, 2023

In Janecke's freshman campaign, she competed in 38 games and recorded 22 goals.

On defense, Lobdell played in 38 games with 58 total shots on net

