 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

featured

Two Penn State women's hockey players earn All-CHA Preseason team

Penn State women’s hockey vs. Lindenwood, Tessa Janecke #15

Forward Tessa Janecke (15) looks out to the audience during a break in Penn State women’s hockey’s game against Lindenwood at Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Lady Lions 5-1. 

 Ella Freda

The Nittany Lions women's hockey continue to win more preseason awards.

Penn State women's hockey defender Lyndie Lobdell and forward Tessa Janecke were named to the 2023-24 All-CHA Preseason team on Friday.

In Janecke's freshman campaign, she competed in 38 games and recorded 22 goals.

On defense, Lobdell played in 38 games with 58 total shots on net

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.