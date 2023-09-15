 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

featured

Tessa Janecke earns 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year

Penn State women’s hockey vs. Lindenwood, Tessa Janecke #15

Forward Tessa Janecke (15) prepares for a faceoff during Penn State women’s hockey’s game against Lindenwood at Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Lady Lions 5-1.

 Ella Freda

Janecke with the preseason lead.

Tessa Janecke, a forward for the Nittany Lions hockey squad, was chosen as the 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year Friday.

In her freshman season, Janecke was a part of the U.S. Women's hockey team which won gold at the World Championship.

She was also named the HCA Rookie of the Year in 2022-23.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.