Tessa Janecke earns 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year

Janecke with the preseason lead.

Tessa Janecke, a forward for the Nittany Lions hockey squad, was chosen as the 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year Friday.

Ready for a big year! Tessa Janecke is your 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/xrrsgJSqli — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 15, 2023

In her freshman season, Janecke was a part of the U.S. Women's hockey team which won gold at the World Championship.

She was also named the HCA Rookie of the Year in 2022-23.

