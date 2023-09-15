Tessa Janecke earns 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year

Janecke with the preseason lead.
Tessa Janecke, a forward for the Nittany Lions hockey squad, was chosen as the 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year Friday.
Ready for a big year! Tessa Janecke is your 2023-24 CHA Preseason Player of the Year! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/xrrsgJSqli— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 15, 2023
In her freshman season, Janecke was a part of the U.S. Women's hockey team which won gold at the World Championship.
She was also named the HCA Rookie of the Year in 2022-23.
