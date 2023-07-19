 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


SEE IT: Penn State women's hockey unveils new helmet design for 2023-24 campaign

Penn State Women's Hockey

Junior faces Alyssa Machado off against Lindenwood on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2023. Nittany Lions win 6 - 3.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State will be rocking some new lids this upcoming season.

The team revealed a new helmet design on Wednesday, an all-blue helmet with "PSU" written on the sides. It also features the players' numbers on the front and back.

It is unclear if these will be the main helmets or if they will be used as alternates.

Last year the team switched between white helmets with a blue stripe down the middle and blue helmets with the Nittany Lion logo on the sides.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags