SEE IT: Penn State women's hockey unveils new helmet design for 2023-24 campaign

Penn State will be rocking some new lids this upcoming season.

The team revealed a new helmet design on Wednesday, an all-blue helmet with "PSU" written on the sides. It also features the players' numbers on the front and back.

It is unclear if these will be the main helmets or if they will be used as alternates.

Last year the team switched between white helmets with a blue stripe down the middle and blue helmets with the Nittany Lion logo on the sides.

