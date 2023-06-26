 Skip to main content
Penn State women's hockey reveals complete 2023-24 schedule

Penn State Women's Hockey

Penn State Women's Hockey faces off against Lindenwood on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2023. Nittany Lions win 6 - 3.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State's path to defend its CHA Conference title has been revealed.

After finishing the 2022-23 campaign with a 27-9-2 record including going 14-1-1 in conference play, the Nittany Lions will look to repeat that success against this season's schedule.

Penn State will take on Northeastern, UConn, Colgate and Cornell to start the season. Other nonconference opponents include Dartmouth, Yale and Union.

The conference schedule does no favors for the blue and white, which will open conference play with clashes against Syracuse, Lindenwood and Mercyhurst. The trio of opponents finished second, third and fourth in the conference behind Penn State last season, and all three series will be on the road.

In addition to playing the Orange, Lions, Lakers and RIT for two series each, the Nittany Lions will also have a pair of series against Robert Morris, which joined the conference over the offseason.

