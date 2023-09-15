Penn State women's hockey Karolina Hengelmüller wins CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year

Hengelmüller wins some preseason accolades.

Karolina Hengelmüller, a freshman defender from Australia, won the CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year on Friday.

🌟A bright season ahead! 🌟CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year ➡️ Freshman Karolina Hengelmüller!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/rvvyTMgr1H — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 15, 2023

From 2019-2022, Hengelmüller was part of the Australian national team and was named captain for the U18 team during the 2021-22 season.

At the WJG-18 D1B championships, Hengelmüller was a gold medalist and scored the most points out of any defender.

