Penn State women's hockey Karolina Hengelmüller wins CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year

Hengelmüller wins some preseason accolades.

Karolina Hengelmüller, a freshman defender from Australia, won the CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year on Friday.

From 2019-2022, Hengelmüller was part of the Australian national team and was named captain for the U18 team during the 2021-22 season.

At the WJG-18 D1B championships, Hengelmüller was a gold medalist and scored the most points out of any defender.

