Penn State women's hockey Karolina Hengelmüller wins CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year

Hengelmüller wins some preseason accolades.
Karolina Hengelmüller, a freshman defender from Australia, won the CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year on Friday.
🌟A bright season ahead! 🌟CHA Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year ➡️ Freshman Karolina Hengelmüller!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/rvvyTMgr1H— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 15, 2023
From 2019-2022, Hengelmüller was part of the Australian national team and was named captain for the U18 team during the 2021-22 season.
At the WJG-18 D1B championships, Hengelmüller was a gold medalist and scored the most points out of any defender.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE