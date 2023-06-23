Penn State women's hockey adds transfers Brianna Brooks, Alva Johnsson

Penn State added some major reinforcements on Friday afternoon.

The defending CHA champions picked up a pair of transfers in senior forward Brianna Brooks and fifth-year defender Alva Johnsson.

New Hampshire ➡️ Hockey Valley▪️Team leading 6️⃣ power-play goals in 2022-23▪️53 career points in 87 games▪️ 2022-23 Team Co-MVPWelcome to Hockey Valley Brianna Brooks! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/yHDYvV9Oka — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) June 23, 2023

Long Island ➡️ Hockey Valley▪️4x NEWHA Defensive Player of the Week winner ▪️ 2022-23 Team Captain▪️ 52 points in 113 career games at defenseWelcome to Hockey Valley Alva Johnsson! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/UIHs5VNYmC — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) June 23, 2023

Brooks joins the Nittany Lions after a 3-year stint with New Hampshire, where she amassed 53 total points in 87 games.

The addition of Brooks addresses an area of need for the Nittany Lions, who lost talented forwards Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin to the portal earlier this offseason.

Johnsson brings a mountain of experience to the Penn State defense after making 113 appearances across four seasons with LIU.

The Swedish defender has shown she can score plenty of goals as well, racking up 22 goals and 30 assists during her time with the Sharks.

Johnsson is the second transfer defender for the blue and white this offseason, joining former Colgate defender Maggie MacEachern.

