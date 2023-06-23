 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State women's hockey adds transfers Brianna Brooks, Alva Johnsson

Penn State women's hockey vs Robert Morris, head coach Jeff Kampersal
Jonah Rosen

Penn State added some major reinforcements on Friday afternoon.

The defending CHA champions picked up a pair of transfers in senior forward Brianna Brooks and fifth-year defender Alva Johnsson.

Brooks joins the Nittany Lions after a 3-year stint with New Hampshire, where she amassed 53 total points in 87 games.

The addition of Brooks addresses an area of need for the Nittany Lions, who lost talented forwards Kiara Zanon and Olivia Wallin to the portal earlier this offseason.

Johnsson brings a mountain of experience to the Penn State defense after making 113 appearances across four seasons with LIU.

The Swedish defender has shown she can score plenty of goals as well, racking up 22 goals and 30 assists during her time with the Sharks. 

Johnsson is the second transfer defender for the blue and white this offseason, joining former Colgate defender Maggie MacEachern.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags