Penn State women's hockey adds Olivia Fox as director of operations

Penn State added to its management staff Tuesday morning.

Nittany Lions head coach Jeff Kampersal announced the addition of Olivia Fox to the program, who will serve as the director of women's hockey operations.

August 15, 2023

Fox has previously held the position for three other schools — RIT, Dartmouth, and most recently, Boston University.

Her responsibilities will likely include managing game-day, travel and equipment operations for the team, among other items.

