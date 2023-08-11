Penn State women’s hockey volunteer Ben Halford earns promotion to assistant role

Ben Halford moves on up in the coaching ranks.

Penn State’s volunteer goaltending coach has earned a job on its full-time staff as an assistant coach.

We are thrilled to announce that goaltending coach Ben Halford has been promoted to assistant coach! 🔗: https://t.co/GBl7gnJpvr #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/T7tjAf0L9t

Halford is a former goalie at Princeton, playing in 19 games and notching a .911 save percentage.

The coach from Lenox, Massachusetts, has been with the program since 2019 and he relishes at the chance to further his impact on the squad.

"Our program has grown exponentially in the prior four seasons, and I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to be a part of our team as we look to pursue even greater goals,” Halford said.

After aiding Josie Bothun in winning CHA Goaltender of the Year in 2020-21, Halford has a chance to make a huge impact on the squad in an expanded role.