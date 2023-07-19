Penn State women’s hockey star Lyndie Lobdell will head to Lake Placid for USA Women’s National Festival

Penn State received more representation in Lake Placid.

Lyndie Lobdell, a senior defender on the Nittany Lion’s squad, was invited to participate in the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival on Wednesday.

Lobdell joins teammate Tessa Janecke who will participate in the festival that takes place from Aug. 7-13 in Lake Placid, New York.

In 2020, Lobdell appeared with Team USA on the U18 team, winning gold at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

