Penn State women’s hockey star Lyndie Lobdell will head to Lake Placid for USA Women’s National Festival

Penn State received more representation in Lake Placid.
Lyndie Lobdell, a senior defender on the Nittany Lion’s squad, was invited to participate in the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival on Wednesday.
Another Nittany Lion heading to Lake Placid! 🇺🇸CONGRATS to Lyndie Lobdell on being invited to the @usahockey Women’s National Festival! She will join teammate Tessa Janecke in upstate New York in August! 🔗: https://t.co/cSyjGbANrS#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/Y8Xtpl1rek— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) July 19, 2023
Lobdell joins teammate Tessa Janecke who will participate in the festival that takes place from Aug. 7-13 in Lake Placid, New York.
In 2020, Lobdell appeared with Team USA on the U18 team, winning gold at the IIHF U18 World Championship.
