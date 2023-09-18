 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

featured

Penn State women’s hockey ranks No. 11 in USCHO Preseason Poll

Penn State Women's Hockey

Penn State Women's Hockey faces off against Lindenwood on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2023. Nittany Lions win 6 - 3.

 Jordan Thomas

Just a few days away until the start of the 2023-24 season and the Nittany Lions find themselves ranked No. 11 in the USCHO Preseason Poll.

NCAA Champion Wisconsin sits at No. 1, with runner-up Ohio State at No. 2.

Head coach Jeff Kampersal is geared up to lead his squad back to defend the CHA championship title and a trip back to the NCAA tournament.

The season kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, when the blue and white take on No. 5 Northeastern.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags