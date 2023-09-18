Penn State women’s hockey ranks No. 11 in USCHO Preseason Poll

Just a few days away until the start of the 2023-24 season and the Nittany Lions find themselves ranked No. 11 in the USCHO Preseason Poll.
NCAA Champion Wisconsin sits at No. 1, with runner-up Ohio State at No. 2.
Preseason @USCHO Women's Rankings 🏒#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/ZYsetXFQJH— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) September 18, 2023
Head coach Jeff Kampersal is geared up to lead his squad back to defend the CHA championship title and a trip back to the NCAA tournament.
The season kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, when the blue and white take on No. 5 Northeastern.
The Nittany Lions women's hockey continue to win more preseason awards.