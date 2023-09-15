 Skip to main content
Penn State women’s hockey ranks No. 1 in CHA Preseason Poll

Penn State Women's Hockey

Penn State Women's Hockey faces off against Lindenwood on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2023. Nittany Lions win 6 - 3.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State women’s hockey announced today its ranked No. 1 in the College Hockey America Preseason Poll.

The Nittany Lions earned 30 votes and all five first-place votes. Mercyhurst finished with 25 votes with a single first-place vote while Robert Morris, Syracuse, Lindenwood and RIT followed behind.

The blue and white finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-9-2 record, a CHA tournament championship, and a berth in the NCAA Division I Tournament for the first time in program history.

Penn State’s 2023-24 season kicks off Saturday, September 23 at 3 p.m. when the Nittany Lions travel to Boston for a matchup with the Northeastern Huskies.

