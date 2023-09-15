Penn State women’s hockey ranks No. 1 in CHA Preseason Poll

Penn State women’s hockey announced today its ranked No. 1 in the College Hockey America Preseason Poll.

The Nittany Lions earned 30 votes and all five first-place votes. Mercyhurst finished with 25 votes with a single first-place vote while Robert Morris, Syracuse, Lindenwood and RIT followed behind.

Start your morning with us on top of the CHA Preseason Poll! 🌞🔗: https://t.co/pZ4ve2RQ3A#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/CPfI8AY7NC — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 15, 2023

The blue and white finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-9-2 record, a CHA tournament championship, and a berth in the NCAA Division I Tournament for the first time in program history.

Penn State’s 2023-24 season kicks off Saturday, September 23 at 3 p.m. when the Nittany Lions travel to Boston for a matchup with the Northeastern Huskies.

