Penn State secured a commitment for its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday.

Forward Mikah Keller became the latest skater to commit to coach Jeff Kampersal and Co., and will do so after two more years at Wisconsin's Mosinee High School, where she also plays softball.

Keller currently plays for the North American Hockey Academy on the White team.

In the 2022-23 season she recorded 24 goals and 20 assists across 59 games played.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE