featured

Julie Gough named 2023-24 team captain for Penn State women's hockey

Penn State women’s hockey vs. Lindenwood, Julie Gough #14

Forward Julie Gough (14) prepares for a faceoff during Penn State women’s hockey’s game against Lindenwood at Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pa., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Lady Lions 5-1.

 Ella Freda

Penn State has appointed one of its veterans to a leadership position.

Fifth-year forward Julie Gough was named team captain on Wednesday for the 2023-24 season

The Ontario, Canada, native is coming off a career year, posting 14 goals and 21 points to help lead Penn State to the CHA title.

The productive forward currently sits fifth all-time in Penn State's record books with 38 career goals.

The Nittany Lions will open their season on Sept. 23 with a two-game road series against Northeastern.

