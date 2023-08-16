Julie Gough named 2023-24 team captain for Penn State women's hockey

Penn State has appointed one of its veterans to a leadership position.

Fifth-year forward Julie Gough was named team captain on Wednesday for the 2023-24 season

Returning for her fifth season as a Nittany Lion, we're proud to announce that Julie Gough will serve as team captain for the 2023-24 season! 🔗: https://t.co/DS6jVNA6Ws#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/mekbz5lB8C — Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) August 16, 2023

The Ontario, Canada, native is coming off a career year, posting 14 goals and 21 points to help lead Penn State to the CHA title.

The productive forward currently sits fifth all-time in Penn State's record books with 38 career goals.

The Nittany Lions will open their season on Sept. 23 with a two-game road series against Northeastern.

