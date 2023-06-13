Former Penn State women's hockey forward Eleri MacKay signs contract with Fribourg Gotteron

Eleri MacKay better break out her passport.

The former Penn State forward will continue her hockey career at the professional level over in Switzerland after signing with National League team Fribourg Gotteron.

MacKay tallied 30 points in 28 games during her lone season in Happy Valley while helping her team win the 2023 CHA Championship.

Prior to that, she spent four seasons at Colgate as a key contributor. Now, she’ll look to turn heads on the ice over in Europe.

