Star transfer Ashley Owusu sets bar high for herself, Penn State women’s basketball in final season

A chance at redemption is always appreciated, especially for college athletes.

For star guard Ashley Owusu, it’s an opportunity to return to the level as one of the best players in college basketball.

Owusu’s college career has been a journey, but it now makes one final stop in Happy Valley.

The All-American guard is preparing for the fifth and final season of her collegiate career with some goals in mind.

When given five years in college athletics, there are plenty of opportunities to prove worth and reach one’s goals.

For Owusu though, her final season can serve as reassurance to the whole world that she is still one of the premier players in the country. The Lady Lions made a splash when they acquired Owusu via the transfer portal on June 1.

Owusu started at Maryland, where the guard was one of the biggest forces in the nation. In College Park, the guard racked up accolades such as third-team All-American, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Big Ten Tournament MVP.

After three seasons with the Terrapins, Owusu announced she would be transferring to an emerging contender, Virginia Tech.

The guard’s season with the Hokies started well, highlighted by her 21-point game against Longwood, but it all came to an end on Dec. 1, suffering a broken pinkie in a game against Nebraska.

After getting surgery, Owusu didn’t come back until Jan. 19 but didn’t look like the same player. She failed to shoot over 25% through the rest of the season and her minutes gradually decreased to the point where she wasn’t even on the bench come the team’s Final Four appearance against LSU.

Despite the drama surrounding the situation at Virginia Tech, Owusu is only looking ahead and welcomes a new beginning in Happy Valley.

“Obviously getting hurt was unfortunate,” Owusu told The Daily Collegian, “but kind of looking forward to playing here, being able to be around new people.”

Likewise could be said for her teammate, Makenna Marisa, as she relished over the addition, feeling the move was huge.

“I’ve always been a fan of her game,” Marisa said. “I’ve always wanted to play with her.”

The move could have been seen as surprising to many, given the fact she came from two teams with recent tournament experience to a team that isn’t experienced in that aspect.

In fact, Penn State hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2014. According to Owusu though, Penn State has always had a high standing in her mind.

Coach Carolyn Kieger did attempt to acquire her upon transferring from Maryland, and things didn’t work out, but when she entered the portal a second time, Kieger finally secured her commitment.

Part of the responsibility for the recruitment of Owusu fell under assistant coach Terri Williams. Terri, a Lady Lion alum and current assistant coach on the team, has ties to the transfer guard that goes as far back as high school.

In high school, Owusu played AAU basketball with the Boo Williams summer league team. The coach, Boo Williams, is Terri’s brother and their relationship proved pivotal for the blue and white.

“[Terri] was a huge connection,” Owusu said. “Just being able to come to a… environment already knowing or being close to someone were very important.”

Terri wanted Owusu when she was the head coach at Auburn, but it didn’t seem realistic. Still, though, she was close with the guard’s family and it worked out in the end.

“They call it the Boo Crew,” Kieger said. “She’s got some ties to Penn State which are great.”

As seen with the number of players in college sports re-entering the transfer portal after the first go-around didn’t work out, landing a highly touted recruit doesn’t always translate to success.

In Happy Valley, there doesn’t seem to be a concern about Owusu’s fit with the squad, though. Some in the organization believe that Owusu will be able to elevate this team far ahead of its 14-17 record in the previous season.

“She makes her teammates around her better, and she’s an unselfish player,” Marisa said. “She’s a hooper.”

The “hooper” tag is used to describe Owusu due to her many talents, showing the ability to do it all with her elite vision, elevated IQ, scoring ability and versatility to do whatever is needed for the team.

“You have to guard her,” Terri said. “Any type of help that is coming off to help on her… she’s such a great passer. She’s going to find that open person.”

Owusu said she wants to do what’s “best for the team,” and is willing to play any role she’s put in.

Terri confirmed this mentality, stating Owusu is a big team player and is all about winning.

“It’s not a great game if Ashley scores 30 and nobody else scores anything,” Terri said. “She wants everybody around her to be good.”

Everyone being good seems like the norm for Owusu as for a big chunk of Owusu’s athletic career — everyone around her was good.

In high school, St. Paul VI Catholic High School, she played with Mimi Collins, a 2018 McDonald's All-American, and Bella Perkins, the 2021 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. At Maryland, she played with Angel Reese and at Virginia Tech she played with Georgia Amoore.

Owusu has seemed to always put the extra work in to fit in with a talented group, and Kieger sees her fitting in well with a bunch that had a ton of success last season.

“I think the best thing about bringing her in now is we have people around her to support her,” Kieger said. “I think her game complements what we have currently.”

Her role at this point isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Penn State brings back all three of its starting guards, Marisa, Leilani Kapinus and Shay Cieski — who all covered the top three in terms of scoring for Penn State.

Kieger hasn’t publicly announced a starting lineup, but she looks to use a plethora of guard combinations this season.

“We’re going to be very interchangeable,” Kieger said. “We’re going to have, at any given time, four guards on the floor that can play one through four.”

With this interchangeable lineup, Owusu will likely have a chance to spread her on-floor impact across the team.

As seen with loaded teams in the WNBA, NBA and NCAA, when a star is adding to an already bolstered unit, they often have to sacrifice part of their game along with stats or accolades in order to make it fit.

In this case, though, it seems that Owusu will have a better opportunity to thrive off of her style of play, instead of having to sacrifice it.

“Ashley’s going to have freedom to play, and she didn’t get that at Virginia Tech,” Terri said. “She’s going to have freedom to flourish and be the player and the playmaker that she is, here, at Penn State.”

After seeing most of her accolades and success come out of Big Ten play, Owusu is back.

In her interview with the Collegian, Owusu set the bar high and listed numerous marks that she wants to achieve in her last season, including first-team in the Big Ten and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Given her aforementioned honors and experience, Owusu’s goals aren’t far-fetched. Marisa can tell by her new teammate’s play in practice how she got to be as decorated as she has become, saying Owusu’s “very determined.”

“She has the ball on a string in practice,” Marisa said. “You can just tell she’s an All-American.”

Marisa and Kieger have only gotten to see this firsthand for a couple of months now, but Terri has seen it for a good portion of Owusu’s basketball career.

“Ashley is always in the gym,” Terri said. “You see how she got to be as good as she is by being in the gym.”

As the team player Owusu is described to be, she holds her new squad to the same standard typical of her previous schools, hoping the team gets as far as it can in the NCAA Tournament.

Even though she only has a year to do so, Owusu has set out to achieve big things with the Nittany Lions and make a bounce-back from her previous campaign.

As Owusu dribbles the ball up and down the painted hardwood donning the blue and white, she has a chance to close this chapter in epic fashion for not just herself, but her teammates as well.

Only time will tell how this road ends, but at the end of the day, Owusu wants to have fun because after all: It’s her last season of college ball.

