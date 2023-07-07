Recruiting Roundup | Looking at Penn State women’s basketball’s new recruits for the upcoming season

Penn State’s looking to keep rebuilding after going 14-17 last season, putting them in the bottom three of the Big Ten Conference.

The Lady Lions started off the 2022-2023 season strong, winning their first seven games. However, they finished the season winning only two of their last 13 regular season games, and losing in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The team has six returning players, after two exhausted their eligibility and six others transferred. Good news for the blue and white, though, team-leading guard Makenna Marisa will be returning for her last year of eligibility.

Penn State will be working with an experienced group, as there are no freshmen on the 2023-2024 roster. It also added multiple graduate student transfers. This could bring a level of skill that will elevate the Lady Lions next season.

Here's what each upcoming season’s new player will bring to the table.

Tay Valladay

As the team leader in assists and steals during her tenure at Virginia, Valladay is both an offensive and defensive asset.

Playing for two seasons at Marquette, then two seasons at Virginia, the graduate transfer guard averaged nine points and 3.7 assists per game. During her senior season, she ranked seventh in the ACC for assists per game — with 3.8 per contest.

She finished the previous regular season with five-straight games with at least 10 points, which will be key in the Lady Lions’ attempt to have a stronger finish to the season.

Being strong in assists, Valladay could provide the help that the blue and white need. Penn State ranked 12 out of 14 in assists in the Big Ten Conference last season. Valladay could help the offense improve in this area.

Grace Hall

A redshirt sophomore, Hall joined the Lady Lions after playing one season at LSU and redshirting a season at Wabash.

In high school, Hall was a four-star prospect and was ranked No. 86 overall by ESPN. During this time, she averaged 16 points and nine rebounds per game.

She continued to show her scoring and rebounding abilities during her season at LSU. While she only played in seven games, she finished her LSU season with a 66.7% field goal percentage and at 71.4% from the three-point line. Hall could bring explosive energy to the team.

However, after leaving LSU, the forward redshirted her year at Wabash and hasn’t played since December 2021.

Hall could be an offensive power this season if she’s able to keep scoring and rebounding to the same level as her high school and LSU days.

Kylie Lavelle

The 6-foot-2 forward, Kylie Lavelle, is ready for more.

After starting in 23 games for Drexel, Lavelle transferred to Penn State for her sophomore season.

Averaging 11.1 points per game with the Dragons, Lavelle received CAA Rookie of the Week four times in her freshman season. She also had 12 double-digit scoring games.

Though she’s only going to be a sophomore, Lavelle brings experience from playing both regular season games and post-season games in the NIT Tournament and CAA Championship Quarterfinals.

Lavelle scored 16 points in the CAA Championship Quarterfinals. Following this was her appearance in the first round of the NIT Tournament, where she scored 10 points against Fordham.

Jayla Oden

Junior Jayla Oden is another transfer, leaving Illinois after two seasons.

In high school, Oden was a three-star recruit, and ranked the 33rd best guard by ESPN in the 2021 recruiting class. She also received numerous accolades, such as Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year.

Playing in 50 games in two seasons at Illinois, Oden had 10 double-digit scoring games during her Illinois career. In her first season, the guard also finished with team-highs with 55 assists and a 1.2 assists-to-turnover ratio.

Oden is a 35.8% shooter from the 3-point line, and could boost the Lady Lions’ game in this area, where they currently rank eighth in the conference.

Ashley Owusu

Powerhouse All-American Ashley Owusu is a huge get for the Lady Lions this offseason.

Coach Carolyn Kieger described the graduate guard as “game-changing,” and she will no doubt have an impact on the upcoming season.

Owusu played her first three seasons as a starter for Maryland, played her 2022-2023 season at Virginia Tech until an injury and transferred to Penn State for her last year of eligibility.

At Maryland, Owusu averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Receiving All-Big Ten accolades every season with the Terrapins, the guard is an impact player on both offense and defense.

After leading Maryland to two Big Ten Tournament titles, Owusu earned the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the highest honor for a shooting guard in women’s college basketball. She also brought home the Jim & Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player Award for her postseason efforts.

Owusu will bring an extreme level of experience and skill to the Lady Lions’ team. She has played up to the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen, won multiple Big Ten titles, and proved herself to be a team leader in all areas of the game.

Moriah Murray

Making her debut this season, sophomore guard Moriah Murray has the potential to be a crucial piece of the Lady Lion team.

Murray transferred to Penn State from Drexel after the fall semester. She didn’t end up playing a single game for the Dragons, and couldn’t play during the 2022-2023 season for Penn State due to NCAA midseason transfer regulations.

Despite not having played yet in college, her high school career speaks for itself.

While attending Dunmore High School, Murray finished her career with school records for three-point shots made in a single season at 87 and career three-pointers at 279.

Murray was an efficient shooter as well, shooting 52% from beyond the arc. This kind of dynamic skill could bring the Lady Lions to new heights.

Murray averaged 17.3 points, 6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in her senior season, and played in 10 state playoff games. She also led Dunmore to three District Two Titles in four years.

Named to the All-PIAA AAAA Team, All-Region First-Team and All-League Three First-Team every season of her high school career, Murray has an impressive resume that shows she’s an asset on the Lady Lions.

