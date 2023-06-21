 Skip to main content
Penn State women's basketball transfer Anna Camden tears ACL on 1st day of workouts at Richmond

Penn State women's basketball vs. Maryland, Camden

Penn State forward Anna Camden (11) looks to grab a rebound during their game against Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions were defeated 82-71.

 Ryan Bowman

Anna Camden caught a tough break early in her time at Richmond.

The Penn State transfer announced on Twitter that she tore her ACL on Monday on the team's first day of workouts.

Camden committed to the Spiders on April 25 after four years in Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 111 games as a Nittany Lion. Her best scoring season came as a sophomore when she started in 23 of 24 contests and put up 7.8 points per game.

Camden is likely to miss the entire 2023-24 season with the usual expected recovery time being eight to nine months following ACL surgery.

