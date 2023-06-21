Penn State women's basketball transfer Anna Camden tears ACL on 1st day of workouts at Richmond

Anna Camden caught a tough break early in her time at Richmond.
The Penn State transfer announced on Twitter that she tore her ACL on Monday on the team's first day of workouts.
Not a life update I ever wanted to give, but I tore my ACL this past Monday on the first day of workouts at Richmond. Words can’t describe the heartbreak I’m feeling as I process my new reality, but I’m thankful for an amazing support system to lean on as I start this journey❤️. pic.twitter.com/QZiOJbdGzd— Anna Camden (@annnacamden) June 21, 2023
Camden committed to the Spiders on April 25 after four years in Happy Valley.
The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 111 games as a Nittany Lion. Her best scoring season came as a sophomore when she started in 23 of 24 contests and put up 7.8 points per game.
Camden is likely to miss the entire 2023-24 season with the usual expected recovery time being eight to nine months following ACL surgery.
MORE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Penn State women’s basketball adds sister of former guard, ex-Pitt commit Jillian Jekot to 2024 class
Penn State officially flipped a former Pitt commit.