Penn State women's basketball to play Kansas in 2023-24 schedule

Kansas' women's basketball team announced its non conference schedule which included Penn State.
The Nittany Lions join Nebraska as the only Big Ten team on the schedule, playing on Nov. 13.
🚨 Non-Conference Schedule Drop 🚨A challenging slate awaits the Jayhawks this season!More → https://t.co/ZG0isQ5HXH🎟️ → https://t.co/kR7Lveo3E4 pic.twitter.com/T8tSS3CyRH— Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) August 30, 2023
It'll be interesting to see how Kansas squares up going against a Big-Ten caliber team such as Penn State.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Coach Carolyn Kieger goes back to a familiar face.