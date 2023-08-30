 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State women's basketball to play Kansas in 2023-24 schedule

PSU Women's Bball vs Mich State - Spartan Strong

The Lady Lions and the Michigan State Spartans both wear 'Spartan Strong' shirts during warm-up to honor those lost in the shooting at Michigan State University at the women's basketball game in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Spartans beat the Lady Lions 80-65.

 Kelly Miller

Kansas' women's basketball team announced its non conference schedule which included Penn State.

The Nittany Lions join Nebraska as the only Big Ten team on the schedule, playing on Nov. 13.

It'll be interesting to see how Kansas squares up going against a Big-Ten caliber team such as Penn State.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags