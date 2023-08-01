Penn State women's basketball to open season against Oklahoma State and USC in Bahamas

Penn State will open its 2023-24 campaign by taking a trip to Nassau, Bahamas, for November's Baha Mar Hoops Tournament.

The Lady Lions are set to take on Oklahoma State in the season opener, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Last season, the Cowgirls posted a 21-12 record and fell to Miami in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Two days later, the squad will face its second opponent in future Big Ten member USC. This game is slated for a 9 p.m. tip.

The Trojans finished last season with a 21-10 record and were also eliminated in the opening round of the tournament.

