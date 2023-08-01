 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State women's basketball to open season against Oklahoma State and USC in Bahamas

Penn State Women's Basketball 01/18/23

Head Coach Carolyn Kieger takes on Minnesota Women's Basketball on January 18th, 2023 in the Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa. Minnesota wins 75 - 67.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State will open its 2023-24 campaign by taking a trip to Nassau, Bahamas, for November's Baha Mar Hoops Tournament.

The Lady Lions are set to take on Oklahoma State in the season opener, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Last season, the Cowgirls posted a 21-12 record and fell to Miami in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Two days later, the squad will face its second opponent in future Big Ten member USC. This game is slated for a 9 p.m. tip.

The Trojans finished last season with a 21-10 record and were also eliminated in the opening round of the tournament.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags