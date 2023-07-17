 Skip to main content
Penn State women's basketball star Leilani Kapinus selected to 2023 USA 3x3 U23 team

Lady Lions Drive

Guard Leilani Kapinus (5) drives toward the basket during the Penn State women's basketball game against Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Virginia defeated Penn State 89-68.

 Joshua Prantl

The defensive star gets to defend her country internationally.

Redshirt junior Leilani Kapinus was selected to the 2023 USA 3x3 U23 Nations League Team on Monday.

The 3x3 U23 Nations League will take place in Rancagua, Chile, later this summer, where Kapinus will make her international debut.

Kapinus is ranked fifth in career steals for the Nittany Lions, as well as tied for ninth in career blocks.

