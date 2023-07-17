Penn State women's basketball star Leilani Kapinus selected to 2023 USA 3x3 U23 team

The defensive star gets to defend her country internationally.

Redshirt junior Leilani Kapinus was selected to the 2023 USA 3x3 U23 Nations League Team on Monday.

LEI x USA🇺🇸Congratulations to @leilani_kapinus on her selection to the 2023 USA 3x3 U23 Nations Leauge Team! Can’t wait to see what you’ll accomplish this summer😤#LionMentality pic.twitter.com/tBaCQBHJm1 — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) July 17, 2023

The 3x3 U23 Nations League will take place in Rancagua, Chile, later this summer, where Kapinus will make her international debut.

Kapinus is ranked fifth in career steals for the Nittany Lions, as well as tied for ninth in career blocks.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE