Penn State women's basketball guard Leilani Kapinus and Team USA win FIBA 3x3 Stop 1

Women's Basketball Vs. West Virginia

Guard Leilani Kapinus (5) shoots a free throw during the women’s basketball game against West Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 69-57.

 Jackson Ranger

The 2023 USA Women's team, including Penn State women's basketball star Leilani Kapinus, won the U23 FIBA 3x3 Stop 1 on Monday.

The redshirt junior Kapinus made the highlight reel twice during competition on Monday, once with a blocks in USA's 21-5 victory against Venezuela and the team's 21-11 victory against Argentina.

Kapinus is tied for ninth in Penn State career block average with 1.1 blocks per game.

