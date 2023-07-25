Penn State women's basketball guard Leilani Kapinus and Team USA win FIBA 3x3 Stop 1

The 2023 USA Women's team, including Penn State women's basketball star Leilani Kapinus, won the U23 FIBA 3x3 Stop 1 on Monday.

The redshirt junior Kapinus made the highlight reel twice during competition on Monday, once with a blocks in USA's 21-5 victory against Venezuela and the team's 21-11 victory against Argentina.

Kapinus is tied for ninth in Penn State career block average with 1.1 blocks per game.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE