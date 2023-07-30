Penn State women's basketball earns commitment from 2024 recruit Talayah Walker

Penn State picked up new a commitment from a shooting guard on Sunday.

Hailing from Olney, Maryland, Talayah Walker became the latest high schooler to commit to the Nittany Lions' 2024 recruiting class.

STATE BOUNDDD!! so excited for the next chapter💙 #Committed pic.twitter.com/biKi8Sux9N — Talayah Walker (@talayahhh1) July 29, 2023

Walker plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, where she has played varsity for two seasons and still has her senior year ahead of her.

Through 30 career games, Walker has amassed over 500 points, and averaged over 20 per game this past season. Additionally, she added 6.8 boards and 3.2 steals per contest in the 2022-23 campaign.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Five Penn State Athletics players that could dominate the SlamBall court SlamBall is back in the national spotlight, which means it’s time to consider which current …