Penn State women's basketball earns commitment from 2024 recruit Talayah Walker

Penn State women's basketball vs. Illinois, Kieger

Penn State women's basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger watches the action during their game against Illinois on Jan. 16, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Penn State defeated Illinois 90-72.

Penn State picked up new a commitment from a shooting guard on Sunday.

Hailing from Olney, Maryland, Talayah Walker became the latest high schooler to commit to the Nittany Lions' 2024 recruiting class.

Walker plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, where she has played varsity for two seasons and still has her senior year ahead of her.

Through 30 career games, Walker has amassed over 500 points, and averaged over 20 per game this past season. Additionally, she added 6.8 boards and 3.2 steals per contest in the 2022-23 campaign.

