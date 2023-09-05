Penn State women’s basketball unveils complete nonconference schedule

Penn State’s nonconference opponents for the 2023-24 season have been set in stone.
The Lady Lions will play 11 games outside the Big Ten, including seven contests held in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Mark your calendars‼️🗓Our non-conference schedule is HERE! #LionMentality🦁 pic.twitter.com/WXBUlnG1tp— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) September 5, 2023
Last season, the blue and white rattled off a 10-3 record across its non-conference calendar while finishing 14-17 overall.
While improvement within the Big Ten is crucial, another hot start would also be very beneficial.
Kansas announced its non conference schedule which included Penn State.