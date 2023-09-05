 Skip to main content
Penn State women’s basketball unveils complete nonconference schedule

Women's Basketball vs. Ohio State, huddle

A huddle during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes 67-55. 

 Emily Rosio

Penn State’s nonconference opponents for the 2023-24 season have been set in stone.

The Lady Lions will play 11 games outside the Big Ten, including seven contests held in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Last season, the blue and white rattled off a 10-3 record across its non-conference calendar while finishing 14-17 overall.

While improvement within the Big Ten is crucial, another hot start would also be very beneficial.

