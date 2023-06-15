Penn State women’s basketball adds sister of former guard, ex-Pitt commit Jillian Jekot to 2024 class

Penn State officially flipped a former Pitt commit.

Jillian Jekot, a 6-foot guard from of Cumberland Valley High School announced her intention to join the Lady Lions following her graduation in 2024.

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY!! So excited to announce I will be playing in Happy Valley for the next 4! Thank you to all family, friends, and coaches who helped me get here💙💙 #COMMITTED @CometsBallers @StevieG_Hoops @PennStateWBB pic.twitter.com/nQPikGeYrx — Jillian Jekot (@JekotJillian) June 15, 2023

Jekot, the sister of ex-Penn State guard Kelly Jekot, averaged 22.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a junior, according to Penn Live.

Jekot is a three-time All-State honoree and was the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year this past season.

After originally decommitting from the Panthers, Jekot included them in her top three along with Penn State and Wake Forest.

