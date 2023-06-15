 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State women’s basketball adds sister of former guard, ex-Pitt commit Jillian Jekot to 2024 class

Coach Carolyn Kieger Shouts for Defense

Head coach Carolyn Kieger shouts for her players to defend their court during a NCAA women’s basketball game vs. Rhode Island Rams at Bryce Jordan Center in Penn State University on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Lady Lions won 70-69.

 Josie Chen

Penn State officially flipped a former Pitt commit.

Jillian Jekot, a 6-foot guard from of Cumberland Valley High School announced her intention to join the Lady Lions following her graduation in 2024.

Jekot, the sister of ex-Penn State guard Kelly Jekot, averaged 22.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals as a junior, according to Penn Live.

Jekot is a three-time All-State honoree and was the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Player of the Year this past season.

After originally decommitting from the Panthers, Jekot included them in her top three along with Penn State and Wake Forest.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags