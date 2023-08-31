Penn State women’s basketball adds multiple opponents to non-conference schedule

Penn State put in some of the final pieces to its inter-conference schedule.

First, the Lady Lions will travel to Queens, New York on Nov. 16 for a matchup with St. John’s.

After that, the squad makes its way to The Bahamas to take on Oklahoma State and USC, respectively.

Following the trip to the Bahamas, Penn State comes back home for a Nov. 26 matchup with Providence and a Nov. 29 contest with Radford.

The blue and white then will take on West Virginia on Dec. 4 and won’t play another out-of-conference matchup until Dec. 17 when it faces up against St. Francis (PA)

To finish out, the Lady Lion’s will stay near home, going to Philadelphia to take on Drexel before finishing its non-conference slate at home against Central Connecticut.

