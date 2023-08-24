 Skip to main content
Penn State women’s basketball adds Adrienne Motley to staff

Women's Basketball vs. Ohio State, bench

The bench reacts to a three point shot during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes 67-55. 

 

 Emily Rosio

Coach Carolyn Kieger goes back to a familiar face.

Penn State announced that it’s bringing Adrienne Motley in to serve as the squad’s director of player development.

Kieger and Motley previously met at Miami (FL) in Motley’s freshman year, where Kieger was an assistant coach.

Following Kieger’s departure, the former guard out of Newport News, Virginia, played three more successful seasons and finished with 14.3 points and 3.7 assists per game throughout her career.

After her collegiate career, Motley spent time overseas and played professionally – most recently in Romania for Rapid Bucharest.

Now, Motley is back in the States in a new role and is grateful to get a chance to be under Kieger again.

