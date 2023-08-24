Penn State women’s basketball adds Adrienne Motley to staff

Coach Carolyn Kieger goes back to a familiar face.

Penn State announced that it’s bringing Adrienne Motley in to serve as the squad’s director of player development.

A big Lady Lion WELCOME to Adrienne, joining our coaching staff for the 2023-24 season!!Adrienne reunites with @CoachKiegs after a stellar career for the University of Miami and in Europe! Excited to have you on board! 📰🔗: https://t.co/FcGNHGRomC#LionMentality🦁 pic.twitter.com/Y8t4B91jE7 — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 24, 2023

Kieger and Motley previously met at Miami (FL) in Motley’s freshman year, where Kieger was an assistant coach.

Following Kieger’s departure, the former guard out of Newport News, Virginia, played three more successful seasons and finished with 14.3 points and 3.7 assists per game throughout her career.

After her collegiate career, Motley spent time overseas and played professionally – most recently in Romania for Rapid Bucharest.

Now, Motley is back in the States in a new role and is grateful to get a chance to be under Kieger again.

