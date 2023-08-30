 Skip to main content
Natisha Hiedeman promoted to assistant coach for Penn State women's basketball

Lady Lions Coach

Head Coach Carolyn Kieger talks with guard Alli Campbell (22) during the Penn State women's basketball game against Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Virginia defeated Penn State 89-68.

 Joshua Prantl

A WNBA starter will serve as an assistant coach for Penn State this season.

Natisha Hiedeman, a guard for the Connecticut Sun, was promoted on Wednesday and became the program's fifth assistant coach.

Formerly the team's director of player development, Hiedeman will now use her professional experience to primarily help coach the team's guards.

"We look forward to seeing her expertise contribute to the growth and achievements of our student-athletes," coach Carolyn Kieger said. "Having a starting point guard in the WNBA as one of our coaches is an invaluable asset of our program.

