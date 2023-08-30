Natisha Hiedeman promoted to assistant coach for Penn State women's basketball

A WNBA starter will serve as an assistant coach for Penn State this season.

Natisha Hiedeman, a guard for the Connecticut Sun, was promoted on Wednesday and became the program's fifth assistant coach.

Leveling 🆙THRILLED to announce @NatishaHiedeman has been promoted to assistant coach this season! We can’t wait to have you back in the BJC, as soon as the @ConnecticutSun hoist a 🏆…🤞📰🔗: https://t.co/2KqApwOSjA#LionMentality🦁 pic.twitter.com/j1suGniAjM — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 30, 2023

Formerly the team's director of player development, Hiedeman will now use her professional experience to primarily help coach the team's guards.

"We look forward to seeing her expertise contribute to the growth and achievements of our student-athletes," coach Carolyn Kieger said. "Having a starting point guard in the WNBA as one of our coaches is an invaluable asset of our program.

