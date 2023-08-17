The Lady Lions first released non-conference game of the 2023-2024 campaign has them taking on Radford Nov. 29 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Coming off a tough 14-17 season in 2022-23, Penn State looks to flip the script in their contest against the Highlanders.

Radford comes into the matchup boasting a fourth place finish in the Big South a season ago.

The blue and white will look to set the tone for a bounce back year against Radford in this out of conference showdown.

