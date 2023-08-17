The Lady Lions first released non-conference game of the 2023-2024 campaign has them taking on Radford Nov. 29 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Coming off a tough 14-17 season in 2022-23, Penn State looks to flip the script in their contest against the Highlanders.
𝙒𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮.The 5️⃣2️⃣nd season of Highlander women's basketball is going to be electric!📰 | https://t.co/rQKcrt3hwv#RadfordTough | #RiseAndDefend pic.twitter.com/lthLfEy7Ss— Radford Women's Basketball (@Radford_WBB) August 15, 2023
Radford comes into the matchup boasting a fourth place finish in the Big South a season ago.
The blue and white will look to set the tone for a bounce back year against Radford in this out of conference showdown.
