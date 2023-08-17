PSU Women's Bball vs Mich State - Alexa Williamson

Forward Alexa Williamson (24) guards her opponent during the women's basketball game against Michigan State University in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in University park, Pa. The Lady Lions lost to the Spartans 65-80.

 Kelly Miller

The Lady Lions first released non-conference game of the 2023-2024 campaign has them taking on Radford Nov. 29 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Coming off a tough 14-17 season in 2022-23, Penn State looks to flip the script in their contest against the Highlanders.

Radford comes into the matchup boasting a fourth place finish in the Big South a season ago.

The blue and white will look to set the tone for a bounce back year against Radford in this out of conference showdown.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.