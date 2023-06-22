Big Ten releases 2023-24 opponents for Penn State women’s basketball, other conference squads

Penn State officially knows its conference opponents for the 2023-24 season.

The Big Ten announced all home and away matchups for the upcoming campaign Thursday morning.

The Nittany Lions will take on Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska at home only this year. The blue and white will also only travel to and not host Wisconsin, Rutgers, Indiana and Iowa during the regular season.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad is set to match up with Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern and Ohio State both in the Bryce Jordan Center and in enemy territory.

Last year, after a strong start to the year in nonconference play, Penn State went 4-14 in the Big Ten.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE