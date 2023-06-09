Analysis | Former All-American Ashley Owusu adds strength, court vision to Penn State women’s basketball

All-American honorees have been nonexistent at Penn State since coach Carolyn Kieger took over in 2019, but that changed on June 1.

The addition of former Maryland and Virginia Tech guard Ashley Owusu gives the Lady Lions outstanding depth at guard heading into the 2023-24 season.

It’s not a guarantee the expected starting backcourt will be changed with Owusu’s addition. Still, rising fifth-year Makenna Marisa is probably the only surefire starter at guard for the blue and white. Sophomore Shay Ciezki and redshirt junior Leilani Kapinus were slated to be full-time starters again for Penn State, but Owusu’s signing complicates that decision in a positive way.

Ciezki and Kapinus each bring a particular set of skills to the table, but the incoming fifth-year transfer has a bag Penn State hasn’t seen under Kieger.

Owusu’s game is pretty similar to that of former Nittany Lion All-American Jalen Pickett.

Though Pickett’s “booty-ball” approach isn’t commonplace for Owusu, his aggressive, downhill attack of the basket and strong court vision is very similar to the future Lady Lion’s.

Owusu’s tape from the 2020-21 season showed she uses her size and strength to her advantage, driving through smaller defenders to the hole again. Standing at 6 feet tall, she’s a matchup nightmare for smaller or weaker guards.

Owusu’s body control is admirable in traffic.

The fifth-year displayed a soft touch after taking contact and drawing fouls, allowing for plenty of and-ones during her sophomore season in College Park, Maryland. Owusu even pulled out a strong layup package in that dominant sophomore year, often finishing with finesse at the rim.

In three years as a Terrapin, Owusu averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5 assists. However, her production fell off of a cliff in her most recent season with the Hokies.

After starting in Virginia Tech’s first seven games and averaging 10.4 points per game, Owusu broke her pinky and was out for over a month and a half.

When she re-entered the lineup in mid-January, the guard struggled to find any semblance of her usual offensive production. Owusu finished the year averaging just 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1 assist.

While she wasn’t a major contributor for the Hokies, especially down the stretch, Owusu was a member of yet another prosperous squad in college. Virginia Tech might’ve been the most successful unit, with it making its way to a Final Four this past season, but Owusu has been on a tournament team every year of her collegiate career.

During her three years with the Terrapins, Owusu led squads to two Big Ten Tournament titles and a pair of Sweet 16 runs.

Yet to make the Big Dance under Kieger, Penn State should benefit by adding a proven winner to its locker room.

Another aspect of the guard’s game that impressed at its best was her passing.

Owusu’s film shows a strong basketball IQ and excellent court vision — skills that’ll thrive with gifted scorers like Marisa and Ciezki on the court. She was no stranger to making skip passes or launching a ball down the court in transition.

Ultimately, her vision made her such a strong all-around hooper, as is the main similarity between her game and Pickett’s.

When it comes down to it, Owusu at or near her best shouldn’t start on the bench for Penn State.

If one of the three returning starting guards ends up losing that first five spot, Kapinus probably makes the most sense. Though she hasn’t missed a start in her two active seasons, the defensive specialist has a playstyle that’ll allow her to be effective regardless.

The blue and white also needs Ciezki’s 3-point ability in the starting lineup, and Marisa is still the best player on the team.

But there’s no rush for Kieger to make a decision, with the season and official preseason workouts still far in the distance.

Whatever Kieger’s choice, it’ll be hard to go wrong with four all-conference caliber guards at her disposal and strong depth behind them thanks to more transfer portal pickups.

