Penn State softball secures commitment from Stephen F. Austin transfer Gaby Garcia

Penn State added another addition to its roster via the transfer portal.

After three seasons behind the dish with Stephen F. Austin, catcher Gaby Garcia will spend her senior season as a Nittany Lion.

She hit 1️⃣8️⃣ home runs last season. Now, she’s a Nittany Lion🦁Welcome home, Gaby Garcia💣#WeAre pic.twitter.com/2WxLO8FxH7 — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) July 19, 2023

Garcia boasts a career batting average of .336 with 37 total home runs, 18 of which came last season.

"I am so thankful to be a part of such an awesome program. I hope to be a huge piece in the future success that this team will achieve this year," Garcia said in a release from Penn State Athletics. "Big things are coming."

Garcia is the latest of three players to portal to Happy Valley and will look to help the squad continue its on-field success following an impressive 31-16 campaign last season.

