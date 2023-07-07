 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State softball lands transfer commitment from Pittsburgh's Haylie Brunson

Penn State softball vs. Bucknell, celebration

The team reacts to infielder Michelle Leone's (9) home run during Penn State softball’s game against Bucknell at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions shutout the Bison 9-0.

 Ella Freda

Penn State secured a transfer from one of its in-state rivals on Friday.

After two seasons with Pittsburgh, Haylie Brunson announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Brunson saw consistent playing time with the Panthers, starting 76 games across two seasons. She finished her Pitt career with a .261 batting average, 57 hits and 31 RBIs.

The Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, native split time between first base and designated hitter during her freshman season, before becoming the team's primary right fielder last spring.

The junior is the second transfer portal pick-up for the Nittany Lions this offseason, joining former Coastal Carolina pitcher Mady Volpe, who committed on June 28.

MORE SOFTBALL CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags