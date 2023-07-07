Penn State softball lands transfer commitment from Pittsburgh's Haylie Brunson

Penn State secured a transfer from one of its in-state rivals on Friday.

After two seasons with Pittsburgh, Haylie Brunson announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Back where it all began!! Super excited for these next 2 years! #WeAre 🦁💙 pic.twitter.com/5uvw89d8dl — haylie brunson (@hayliebrunson22) July 6, 2023

Brunson saw consistent playing time with the Panthers, starting 76 games across two seasons. She finished her Pitt career with a .261 batting average, 57 hits and 31 RBIs.

The Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, native split time between first base and designated hitter during her freshman season, before becoming the team's primary right fielder last spring.

The junior is the second transfer portal pick-up for the Nittany Lions this offseason, joining former Coastal Carolina pitcher Mady Volpe, who committed on June 28.

