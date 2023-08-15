 Skip to main content
Penn State softball adds Adrianna Baggetta to coaching staff

Penn State softball vs. Bucknell, Clarisa Crowell

Head coach Clarisa Crowell watches Penn State softball’s game against Bucknell at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions shutout the Bison 9-0.

 Ella Freda

Penn State expanded its coaching staff with another new addition on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions announced the hiring of Adriana Baggetta as an assistant coach, which comes after she spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at Division III Emory University.

Prior to her time at Emory, Baggetta gained valuable coaching experience in the Big Ten Conference as an assistant with Iowa. She also spent time as an assistant at her alma mater, South Carolina.

During her playing days with the Gamecocks, Baggetta racked up All-SEC honors and appeared in four NCAA regionals.

“Words cannot express the excitement I have for the opportunity to work with the phenomenal student-athletes at Penn State,” Baggetta said, according to a release from Penn State Athletics. “I deeply appreciate the trust and confidence that coach Crowell, Kristina Petersen, and the entire staff are showing by allowing me to join the Penn State community."

