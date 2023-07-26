Penn State names Haylee Hayward director of softball operations

Pennsylvania native Haylee Hayward stays home.
Hayward was named the director of softball operations at Penn State on Wednesday.
WELCOME HOME to our new Director of Operations, Haylee Hayward🥎💙#WeAre pic.twitter.com/v7i3ATmENt— Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) July 26, 2023
Before arriving in Happy Valley, Hayward served as a graduate assistant coach with the New Haven women's basketball team while she earned her MBA.
Hayward also worked in athletics administration at the University of North Carolina.
