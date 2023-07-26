 Skip to main content
Penn State names Haylee Hayward director of softball operations

Penn State softball vs. Bucknell, celebration 2

The team reacts to infielder Michelle Leone's (9) home run during Penn State softball’s game against Bucknell at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions shutout the Bison 9-0.

 Ella Freda

Pennsylvania native Haylee Hayward stays home.

Hayward was named the director of softball operations at Penn State on Wednesday.

Before arriving in Happy Valley, Hayward served as a graduate assistant coach with the New Haven women's basketball team while she earned her MBA. 

Hayward also worked in athletics administration at the University of North Carolina.

