Opinion | How does Penn State softball take the next step?

It seems that coach Clarisa Crowell is putting her team in the perfect position to succeed next season.

Making the move to sign Mady Volpe to the unit was crucial since there was a gaping hole on the mound.

With Volpe, Crowell has time to develop Paige Maynard and Lydia Spalding, both of whom should see a lot of playing time next spring.

However, even with Volpe’s addition, I don’t think Crowell has done everything she can to put this team on the map. Even though the pitching question has been resolved, questions still linger in the hitting department.

Joining Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter’s departure are players Lexie Black, Cassie Lindmark, Maggie Finnegan, Morgan Farrah and Michelle Leone.

It’s safe to say the offseason hasn’t been the most kind to the Nittany Lions, but again Crowell has made way to combat these losses.

Incoming third-year Haylie Brunson is a fantastic pickup for the blue and white as she has two years left to play. Also, she was cooking at Pittsburgh with a batting average of .294.

Brunson shouldn’t be the end for Crowell, but rather the beginning of multiple hitters in the lineup.

As of right now, the starting lineup consists of Emily Maddock, who is a great hitter but can’t carry the entirety of the offense, Kaitlyn Morrison, Mel Coombs and now Brunson. There are hitters like Lydia Coleman, Maddie Gordon and Liana Jones, but Crowell needs another elite weapon or two.

The Nittany Lions sat at No. 10 in the Big Ten rankings, garnering only 215 runs in 337 hits compared to Indiana, the top offensive team, who had 432 runs and 516 hits.

Even with all the players that left in the offseason, the blue and white’s offense had slumps where it couldn’t produce anything on the scoreboard.

It wasn’t until the 24-6 defeat against Northwestern that Crowell turned things around, trying to mix up the hitting lineup.

This led to Maddock having her breakout year, electrifying the team, but 2024 will be her last season. Once she’s gone, the hitting department will suffer tremendously, which brings me to my next point.

Crowell needs to delve more into different options on the menu rather than try the most popular dish, which in this case was Maddock on offense and Parshall plus Lingenfelter on defense.

Because Crowell never played Maynard or Spalding, it resulted in her going out and finding Volpe, who has had more playing time than the two combined.

Volpe has two years left, but Crowell shouldn’t squander that and only start Volpe, but rather try out Maynard, Spalding or even the two new recruits Jiselle Hernandez and Bridget Nemeth.

I can’t help but compare the softball team to the New York Jets football team. The Jets signed Aaron Rodgers to the squad after needing a quarterback, which makes them a top contender, but after Rodgers is gone, the Jets will be right back to square one.

The Rodgers acquisition should be a time for not only the Jets to be a top-tier team, but find another option at quarterback so they aren’t scrambling again to find one once Rodgers leaves.

Same thing with Penn State: Volpe’s signing makes the team a contending one, but if it can’t find a second-string pitcher during Volpe’s time, then Crowell will be squandering for a replacement.

Penn State is right where it wants to be, but it needs just a little more firepower on offense and different looks from players to really make this team tough to beat in the 2024 campaign.

