‘I had to figure out how to be confident' | Emily Maddock’s confidence key to her Penn State softball success over the years

“We’re gonna have a good day.”

The lyrics from the chorus of Nappy Roots’ “Good Day” plays whenever Penn State infielder Emily Maddock takes the field.

Leading her unit with a batting average of .439, she’s the most consistent hitter on the blue and white, accumulating 43 hits while being up to bat 98 times. In the hitting lineup, she started second every game, earning her spot on the team.

As Maddock steps up to the plate now, she’s confidently able to be herself out on the field all while “Good Day” by Nappy Roots plays over the speakers — as long as Maddock is up at the plate, it’s going to be a good day for the Penn State fans.

However, Maddock didn’t always know what song she wanted as her go-to just like she had to build up her inner confidence.

In her first year, the Kempton, Pennsylvania, native felt like “a chicken with its head cut off,” running around and doing so many things, taking some time to get used to the change.

“Not only are you going into a whole new situation with softball, but school and life and learning how to be an adult on my own,” Maddock told the Daily Collegian.

COVID-19 also took a toll on the 5-foot player, limiting the connection she had with her teammates and everyday life.

Maddock rounded out her first year batting an average of .133, playing in only 13 games. That didn’t stop her from continuing softball, hitting a higher note in her second year with an average of .222 playing in 19 games.

It wasn’t until her third year that she broke out, batting an average of .439 and playing in 38 games. She was the first Penn State player since 2017 to earn First Team All-Big Ten accolades.

Her training and hard work off the field were finally paying off when it mattered most. The Nittany Lion star said her hitting coaches Jeff Tylka and Mysha Sataraka were important people in her life, aiding her with the game of softball.

“They definitely have helped me grow not only my mechanical stuff, but my confidence and my mindset going into the box,” Maddock said, “which I think is even more important than having great mechanics all the time.”

When she used to train, Maddock would usually hit for an hour or two, but going into her third year, she focused more on quality over quantity.

Maddock admitted she’ll hit line drives over slam home runs, noting she had to figure out her strengths to take the next step as a player.

Tracy Maddock noticed Emily’s will to keep going despite not getting it the first time, saying she is a fierce competitor.

“She’s got a lot of heart,” Tracy Maddock said. “She just loves the game and wants to be out there playing and helping her teammates.”

With that, she had to find confidence within herself, stepping up to the plate and being able to do what she is best at.

“Going into sophomore to my junior year, I had to figure out how to be confident even when we fail so much in the sport,” Maddock said.

Senior Kaitlyn Morrison, who will be Maddock’s roommate this upcoming semester, described her as “one of the hardest workers on our team.”

Morrison believes that confidence is the biggest thing that runs the game, saying 90% of the game is mental.

She mentioned how the players can have all the confidence in the world in someone, but if they don’t have it in themselves, it’s not benefiting them.

“The confidence I saw in her, nobody could touch her,” Morrison said. “I was just so proud of her because I know how hard she’s worked over the past three years to do that and just to see it all pay off, I think that’s what every athlete wants.”

Teammates, like Morrison, make sure to instill confidence in each individual player so they can go out there and do their thing, even with Maddock in her first year despite her not seeing much playing time.

Maddock is thankful that she has her teammates right beside her, and someone like Morrison to talk her through what she can do better next time, being that person that is always confident in Maddock and likewise with Morrison.

“I can’t even put it into words for you,” Maddock said. “They’re the people I do it for. They’re the people that I love more than anyone. I believe in them, too.”

Entering her final year, Maddock said she and the rest of the seniors are excited for the incoming freshman to create new bonds.

Maddock wants to be the role model she had entering the locker room her first year, making sure the newcomers know they have people behind them and creating bonds on and off of the field.

Looking back when she was just starting on the squad, Maddock realized that she put extra pressure on herself and stressed too much about playing at the collegiate level.

At first, she thought it was a huge difference from high school, but now, she understands the game she’s played for most of her life hasn’t changed and is confidently able to swing like she used to.

“You play a game half your life,” Maddock said. “You got to have a little bit of confidence in yourself.”

