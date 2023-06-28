Coastal Carolina transfer pitcher Mady Volpe commits to Penn State softball

Penn State revamped its pitching ranks with a transfer Wednesday.

Former Coastal Carolina righty Mady Volpe announced that she would be commiting to the blue and white via Instagram.

Volpe spent two seasons with the Chanticleers, boasting a 12-6 record and a 3.56 ERA. The incoming Nittany Lion broke out in her sophomore season, racking up a 9-1 record and a 2.66 ERA to along with 92 strikeouts.

Before heading to Coastal Carolina, the Pennsylvania native was a three-time conference and one-time state champion at North Penn High School in Lansdale. Following her senior year, Volpe was named Pennsylvania Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

The star pitching addition is big for coach Clarisa Crowell and Penn State, with the loss of former All-American Bailey Parshall looming large.

