Analysis | What does Penn State softball’s new pitcher Mady Volpe bring to the table?

When Penn State lost both of its star pitchers, Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter, questions arose as to who will take the mound next season.

What remained were players Paige Maynard and Lydia Spalding, but both would need some time adjusting to the starting position.

Coach Clarisa Crowell knew this and made the tactical decision to scout any pitchers who were available for the unit to pick up, and indeed, there was a player that the Nittany Lions had their eyes on.

On Wednesday, Penn State picked up Mady Volpe, a right-handed pitcher who played for Coastal Carolina before the transfer.

The righty struggled in her first year but picked up ground in her second, ascending from an ERA of 5.06 to 2.66, which is not far off from Parshall’s 1.98 mark.

She also led the team to nine wins and one loss, starting in 15 games for the Chanticleers. She may not be on the same level as Parshall, but she can serve as a reliable pitcher that closes out innings repeatedly.

It’s hard to compare the players since Coastal Carolina plays in the Sun Belt Conference while Penn State’s in the Big Ten, so each team battles against different opponents. The opponents aren’t the only difference as playing time is another factor in comparing the two.

Volpe was in a revolving door of pitchers, seeing her playing time limited due to other pitchers like Raelee Brabham and Nicolette Picone. Being potentially the starter for the blue and white, Volpe may have her best year yet.

Starting in only 15 games, the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, native accumulated 92 strikeouts. To put that into perspective, playing in almost double the amount of games, Parshall knacked 176 strikeouts in 27 matches.

Another great thing about the pickup is Volpe will be coming into the gates of Happy Valley as a third-year, so she will be spending some time in blue and white.

Volpe’s signing patches the hole for the blue and white and will be a chance for it to play its hand at different looks, such as Maynard or Spalding.

Since Volpe is the same year as Spalding, the two of them will be able to learn from each other and develop both of their games. As for Maynard, she will see playing time while learning a thing or two from the recruitment.

Not to mention the Nittany Lion’s additions with their incoming first-years, rounding out at five players.

Two of them are pitchers Jiselle Hernandez and the 6-foot-1 Bridget Nemeth. Volpe will be able to take Hernandez and Nemeth under her wing, having more experience than Maynard and Spalding.

Behind her is the blue and white’s defense, which sits No. 6 in the Big Ten rankings, will provide her with some backup heading into her first year as a part of Penn State.

The offense will stay cooking next year as long as Emily Maddock is there, who soared above and beyond in her third year, batting an average of .439.

Volpe also enhances the chances for Penn State to not only garner a winning season, but potentially move further from the second round in the Big Ten Tournament.

That being said, there’s potential that the Nittany Lions buy a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, ending an overdue drought.

It’ll be interesting to see how Volpe adjusts to her new team and lineup, but considering she was the third-string pitcher with the Chanticleers and still managed to cook, there should be no doubt Volpe breaks out and takes advantage of the opportunity.

